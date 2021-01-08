GOP Rep. Kinzinger on Trump: ‘It’s Almost Like He’s Some Cult Leader’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Friday likened President Donald Trump to a “cult leader.”

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough asked Kinzinger how his constituents have been taking his criticism of Trump and calls for his removal from office following the riots at the U.S. Capitol this week.

Kinzinger noted that he has “an independent streak,” but his constituents respect him for being truthful. He went on to argue that Trump is like “some cult leader” because many Republicans will think if you turn against him, it’s like “leaving a cult in some people’s minds.”

I also have kind of an independent streak, and I think what I have noticed — you know, I outperformed the president by something like 15 percent in this election cycle, and it’s because people — even if they don’t agree with everything, I think they still have respect for you telling them the truth. But … this like a massive litmus test in people’s minds because it’s almost like he’s some cult leader that if you ever turn against, you know, it’s like leaving, you know, leaving a cult in some people’s minds. Because it has driven people to go to the Capitol and to try to overthrow the Capitol. I think I saw 45 percent of Republicans think that the occupation of the Capitol was a good thing. My God, we have got to have a real moment of talking and kind of going back to what conservative values mean and what we as Americans actually stand for.”

