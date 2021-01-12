Chuck Todd: MSNBC Will Not Play Trump’s Comments ‘Due to Concerns That He Will Be Used as a Rallying Cry’

Tuesday during the opening of his MSNBC “MTP Daily” program, Chuck Todd declared his network would not be airing remarks made by President Donald Trump earlier in the day out of fear it could be a “rallying cry for bad actors.”

“We, of course, are not going to play his comments due to concerns that he will be used as a rallying cry for bad actors to support him in his name,” Todd said. “But the president, as you’d expect, was defiant and some might wonder if he was a bit deranged. He defended his address to rioters before the siege. He accepted zero responsibility for the attack he did incite and then he lashed out at the effort to impeach him among other things.”

