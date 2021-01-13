CNN’s Tapper Questions Double Amputee, Purple Heart Recipient GOP Rep. Mast’s ‘Commitment’ to Democracy

As the House of Representatives was debating articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, CNN anchor Jake Tapper commented on Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), who is also a retired U.S. Army bomb technician and Purple Heart recipient, position on impeachment.

In his remarks, Tapper questioned Mast’s “commitment” to democracy.

“But just one other thing,” Tapper said, interrupting co-host Dana Bash. “That’s relevant — what you’re saying is relevant because Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad. Although I don’t know what his — I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States. He said, did anybody say that? Yes, we heard them.”

