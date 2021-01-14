GOP Rep. Meijer on Vote for Trump Impeachment: ‘Our Expectation Is That Someone May Try to Kill Us’

During a Thursday interview on “MSNBC Live,” Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) discussed the House’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after a group of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, Trump became the first President of the United States in history to be impeached on two separate occasions.

Meijer said he and his colleagues who voted to impeach the president now “fear for their safety.” He added the “expectation is someone may try to kill us,” so they are altering routines and buying body armor.

Anchor Hallie Jackson asked Meijer, “Did you receive death threats? Did that factor to your decision beforehand?”

“We are still sifting through a lot of the information. To answer your question, that did not factor in my decision. I think you have to set that aside. I don’t believe in giving an assassin’s veto, an insurrectionist’s veto, a heckler’s veto,” Meijer replied. “If we let that guide decisions, then you are kind of running to the mob. I mean, that’s the definition of terrorism is trying to achieve a political end using violence. When it comes to my family’s safety, that’s something that we have been planning for, preparing for, taking appropriate measures. I have colleagues who are now traveling with armed escorts out of the fear of their safety. Many of us are altering our routines, working to get body armor, which is a reimbursable purchase that we can make.”

He continued, “It’s sad we have to get to that point, but our expectation is that someone may try to kill us.”

