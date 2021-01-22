GOP Sen. Daines: Biden Going with ‘Saudi Arabia First Plan’ by Ending Keystone XL Pipeline

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), a member of the Senate Energy Committee, on Friday, slammed President Joe Biden’s “radical” agenda that halted the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. The move erased 11,000 jobs in the United States.

Daines said the immediate decision to nix the Keystone Pipeline is “outrageous” and “all part of President Biden’s Saudi Arabia First Plan.”

“I think it’s all part of President Biden’s Saudi Arabia First Plan,” Daines said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.” “It looks like he cares more about workers in Saudi Arabia than the workers in America. this is the kind of direct effect of the pocketbooks of the American people. Here, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. He just killed 11,000 jobs. It is $80 million of tax revenues from my state of Montana to impoverished counties to help make ends meet for schools and law enforcement and infrastructure. This is a major infrastructure project that President Biden killed six hours into his presidency. It’s outrageous, and it’s going to get worse. We’re hearing now that President Biden is planning to put a moratorium on any new oil and gas lease on federal lands. This is estimated to cost us a million jobs between now and 2022.”

Daines went on to say that Democrats are “no longer a friend of the American worker,” adding they are instead “friends with the radical left Green New Deal side” of the Democratic Party.

“This is a huge mistake, and unfortunately, there’s going to be worse outcomes as we see what happens here in the next few days with President Biden’s administration,” he asserted.

