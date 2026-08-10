Ellison Says Ex-NBAer White Trying to Play in WNBA Is ‘Cruel’ and a Distraction, Jokes He’d Do Terribly Against Clark

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) said that Republican Senate candidate former NBA player Royce White is “mocking” transgender people by intending to declare for the WNBA draft, but if he played against someone like Caitlin Clark, “He’ll get embarrassed all over again. He didn’t do much in the NBA, and he won’t do nothing in the WNBA. But, jokes aside, it’s disrespectful, it’s cruel, and he’s trying to distract people” from other issues.

Ellison said, “He is mocking people in our community. A person who identifies as transgender is a valued, legitimate member of our community, who does not deserve to be mocked by the likes of Royce White.”

He continued, “But I will tell you this: I wouldn’t advise Royce White to get on the court with the likes of Caitlin Clark. He’ll get embarrassed all over again. He didn’t do much in the NBA, and he won’t do nothing in the WNBA. But, jokes aside, it’s disrespectful, it’s cruel, and he’s trying to distract people away from the fact that, under Republican leadership in Washington, we have seen prices on every important commodity go up, we’ve seen debt go up, we have seen ourselves get into pointless wars. They have failed in every imaginable way. So, what does he do? He tries to direct scorn towards our transgender community.”

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