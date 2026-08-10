Sarah McBride Admits Transgender Activists’ Strategy Failed as Public Support Falls

Public support for transgenderism is lower than it was five years ago, and a new strategy is required, female-presenting activist Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) told a pro-transgender religious broadcaster.

“Many of the strategies and tactics that we employed over the last five years didn’t work,” McBride said, adding: That includes a strategy of cutting off relationships. We need you to stay in conversation with people [family members, politicians] who aren’t on our side. You might not say everything perfectly. It’s okay to be imperfect. You don’t have to be the perfect ally. McBride spoke in an Epworth United Methodist Church video titled “Dignity, Grace, and Better Angels.”

McBride said cutting ties can be understandable when LGBT people face hurtful comments.

“This strategy of cutting off conversation and even cutting off relationships, it was done from a good place. I get when you’re an LGBTQ person, for instance, if you’re in a space where a person is saying deeply hurtful things about LGBTQ people,” McBride added.

“You’re going to want to extract yourself from that situation. I have no problem with that happening, especially if someone’s mental and physical health is really at risk.”

McBride argued that allies should stay engaged with people who hold opposing views.

“I don’t want all of my friends and family members and allies though to do the same with that person because I want my friends and family and allies to be able to be proximate to that person so that they can continue to have conversations — to push back, to hold them accountable,” McBride stated.

McBride’s comments drew criticism on X, with users pushing back on the call for allies to stay engaged.