DiJonai Carrington Cites Stanford Education Clarifying ‘White Privilege’ Accusation

WNBA star DiJonai Carrington has attempted to walk back her “white privilege” claim after she was ejected from Saturday night’s game for her Flagrant 2 foul against Sophie Cunningham.

The refs ejected Carrington from the game on Saturday after she clotheslined Cunningham while she was airborne for a transition layup. After the ejection, Carrington made the episode political when she posted “WHITE PRIVILEGE” while tagging the Indiana Fever on her Threads account. As a result, Carrington faced severe backlash from various corners of the internet, and she finally walked it back after sports commentator Emmanuel Acho called her out on it.

“I’ve never once claimed that the assessment of the foul was white privilege (that was your assumption). Try exercising your critical thinking skills; I know you studied psych,” she said on X.

Carrington then flouted her Stanford credentials to cite herself as an authority on the issue.

“Furthermore, I’m the LAST thing from ignorant or asinine when it comes to speaking on ‘white privilege,’ do ya research on that one. I actually went to school, one of the top universities might I add, to educate myself on this exact subject. I would never use that term as a rhetorical weapon knowing the historical and social weight it holds without having the proper evidence to substantiate it,” she added.

Carrington provided no proper evidence to substantiate her claim and left it there. Social media users were puzzled.

“You just said a whole bunch of nothing. Your very first words after getting ejected in the locker room were ‘White Privilege’ while the game was still going on,” said former LSU champion Breiden Fehoko. “It don’t matter where you went to school, how you dress up this post, throwing sugar on shit don’t make it smell better. You know exactly what you meant when you tweeted that out, and now you’re using a whole lot of nothing to PR clean up.”