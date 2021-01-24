Romney: It Is Constitutional to Continue with Impeachment After Trump Left Office

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it was constitutional to continue with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump even after he has left the office of the presidency.

Anchor Dana Bash asked, “Many of your colleagues, I’m sure you’ve heard, argue that it’s not constitutional to convict a president who is no longer in office. Do you agree with that? ”

Romney said, “Well, I’ve read a number of law review articles, and I think if you put aside the partisan columns if you will written in various publications and look at those that are written by academics, you’ll find that the preponderance of the legal opinion is that an impeachment trial after someone has left office is constitutional. I believe that’s the case. I’ll, of course, hear what the lawyers have to say for each side, but I think it’s pretty clear that the effort is constitutional.”

