CO Gov. Polis: Schools Are ‘One of the Safer Places’ During Pandemic

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said that his state hasn’t seen an increase in coronavirus where schools have been open compared to where they’ve been closed, and that thanks to the measures the state has taken, schools are “one of the safer places that you can be during this pandemic.”

Host Erin Burnett asked Polis about the CDC’s new study on schools not contributing to increased community spread of coronavirus and whether he believes all the schools in his state should reopen right now.

Polis responded, “Yeah, that’s consistent with everything we’ve seen here. So, we have — the majority of our school districts have been in-person all year long. And we have seen no increase of the virus in the areas where the schools have been fully in compared to areas of our state, including some of our cities, where schools have not been in session. So, we, with the precautions that we’re taking, right? It’s not going back to school like it was last year or the year before. This is mask-wearing, this is protecting cohorts, this is using ventilation and distancing where possible that our state is supplying free medical-grade masks to teachers, we’re providing two tests per week to every educator. So, all of these things combined make schools one of the safer places that you can be during this pandemic.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett