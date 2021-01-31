Blackburn: Biden ‘Restricting Our Freedoms’ with His Executive Orders

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends Sunday,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) sounded off on President Joe Biden’s executive orders upon immediately entering office. Some of the orders include rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and halting the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Blackburn advised that Biden’s orders curry China’s favor “by restricting our freedoms.” She added that Republicans can fight his orders by “playing block and tackle,” which she explained is filing legislation to prevent it.

“People are watching this, and they are incredibly unhappy,” Blackburn told host Will Cain. “They are looking [at] what has happened with the climate change, with the Paris Climate Accords, with stopping the Keystone XL Pipeline. They are looking at how he is giving favors to China by restricting our freedoms.”

She later added, “Here is what we know: his actions this week have adversely impacted one million jobs either eliminating or adversely impacting — opening the border to drug cartels, to labor gangs, to gangs, to human traffickers, sex traffickers; making certain that fuel that you’ve got that crude in Canada that is going to be heading over to China and then sold back to us. These are things that do not help the U.S. economy.”

