Pompeo Warns the World Will Be ‘Deeply Different’ if Biden Mishandles China

In an interview with “Mornings with Maria” host Maria Bartiromo, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged President Joe Biden and his administration to focus on getting policy with China correctly. This comes in the wake of silence from Biden in response to China announcing sanctions on 28 Americans, including some who were part of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Pompeo argued that if Biden gets it wrong, the world will be “deeply different.” He said the United States would see an “absence of prosperity” if that is the case.

“This policy with China matters … to every one of the people who is out there seeking employment,” Pompeo advised. “If we get this wrong, Maria, we will live in a world that is so deeply different. We will see these sanctions on our leaders pale in comparison to the pain and the absence of prosperity that will be here in the United States of America if we don’t get this right. It’s one of the things that I’m proudest of that we did. We protected American jobs. We protected American businesses. We made sure that our intellectual property was in a better place. These are the things that will ultimately matter.”

He continued, “I hope this administration will hear these voices. The American people are now aware. What happened in COVID didn’t have to happen. All the — the — the millions of jobs that were lost as a result of the Wuhan virus didn’t have to happen. But the Chinese Communist Party acted in a way that created enormous risk, hundreds of thousands of lives lost here in the United States and billions of dollars in personal income for ordinary people all across America. Those are the things I really hope the administration will focus on.”

