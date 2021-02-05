Gingrich: Dems Will Throw Away Control of Congress ‘Once Again’ with ‘Radical’ Budget Agenda

In the wake of the passage of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Friday predicted the Democrats will throw away their control of Congress with a “radical” budget agenda.

Gingrich told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that the Democrats “have clearly decided” they will “go for broke on a radical agenda.” He said this “almost certainly guarantees” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will take over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) role.

“[L]et me start and point out this is the third time they’ve done this. Bill Clinton passed a huge tax increase with no Republicans, and in 1994, they lost 54 seats in the House. Pelosi and others rammed through bills with no Republicans, and in 2010, they lost 63 seats in the House. What the Democrats have now clearly decided is that they are going to go for broke on a radical agenda. They’re going to do everything they can without any Republicans, and that means that they are going to own everything in the election of 2022, and [that] almost certainly guarantees that Kevin McCarthy is the next Speaker and that the Democrats will, in fact once again for the third time have thrown away control of the Congress.”

Gingrich later in the interview said Pelosi is “hysterical” because she is losing a grip on her speakership.

“That five-vote margin is going to break down sometime this spring as members start to say, ‘Hey, I can’t go back home if I keep voting like a radical.’ And at that point, McCarthy will be the functional leader of the House,” he asserted.

