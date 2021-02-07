Watch: Joe and Jill Biden Appear in Super Bowl LV Pre-Game Coronavirus PSA

Sunday, shortly before the kickoff of Super Bowl LV, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke on the grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Biden thanked the health care workers for their sacrifices and urged viewers to practice protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Joe Biden also requested viewers observe a moment of silence for those who died due to complications from COVID-19.

