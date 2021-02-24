MSNBC’s Mitchell: Is Opposition to Neera Tanden a ‘Case of Sexism’?

Wednesday, Andrea Mitchell, host of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) if the opposition to Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden is because of “sexism.” The opposition comes from the GOP and Democrats for publicly attacking Republicans.

Mitchell noted that Klobuchar’s Senate colleagues, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), voted in support of Ric Grenell to serve in “the worst bullier-in-chief” President Donald Trump’s cabinet in 2020.

“I just want to quickly ask you about Neera Tanden and some of your colleagues — Senator Manchin opposing her — opposing her for her past tweets and for being too partisan. But these same people voted for Ric Grenell, who’s probably more toxic on Twitter than anyone else, who’s ever been confirmed to be an ambassador, and certainly, the former president, Donald J. Trump, was the worst bullier-in-chief on Twitter.”

Partial transcript as follows:

KLOBUCHAR: So, I think Neera would be — MITCHELL: Is this a case of sexism or, you know — KLOBUCHAR: OK, let me start with Neera Tanden. MITCHELL: It seems like a double standard.

“I think she’d be good at the job, and most importantly, the President of the United States thinks she’d be good at the job. So, I know they’re continuing to work on getting support for her,” Klobuchar later stated.

