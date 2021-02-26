Rick Scott: Biden Won’t Open Schools, Brags about Open Schools in Migrant Centers

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) criticized the Biden administration for not pushing to open up schools, but bragging about the educational services in migrant centers.

Scott said, “What a bunch of hypocrites these Democrats are. I mean, first off, they’re causing this problem, stopping the wall. They’re opening the borders. They stopped the stay in Mexico policy. So now, we have — these poor migrant kids are being left at the border by their parents to try to get them in here to become citizens so the parents can eventually become citizens. And by the way, what hypocrites. They won’t open up our classrooms. But they brag about in these migrant centers, they opened up the classrooms. And do you think there’s social distancing in these places? Are they doing the COVID tests?”

