Trudeau: ‘It’s Great to See America Re-Engage’ Under Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it was “great to see America re-engage” under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Trudeau said, “I think the issues that we’re dealing with, whether it’s climate change, whether it’s making sure the middle class has a real shot in a globalized world, these are things that we naturally have to work together on. Of course, as a Canadian, I believe we all need to work together in a more active way. I’m glad to see the new administration — something I spoke with President Biden about directly. It’s great to see America re-engage.”

“I think certainly there were things that were more challenging under the previous administration in terms of moving the dial in the right direction on the international stage,” he continued. “At the same time, we all have democracies that go in different directions from time to time, and the sweep of the work that we need to do together as allied nations in the G7 and elsewhere continues to be really important.”

