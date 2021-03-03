Rubio: Biden Immigration Policy ‘Complete, Utter Ridiculousness’

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) slammed the Biden administration’s early handling of immigration policy during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity” on Tuesday.

The Florida Republican U.S. Senator described measures that he said encouraged migration as “complete, utter ridiculousness.”

“The real tragedy begins well before they get into those centers. It’s the fact that — how are these people getting here? They’re getting here because trafficking networks are taking advantage of poor, desperate people, and they’re telling, there’s a new president. This new president will let you come into the United States and stay there if you show up with a child. So, now, you’ve created an incentive for children to be sent on that journey. We have no idea how many of these children are killed on that journey, left behind, die, from illness on that journey, are sexually abused on that journey by these evil trafficking networks. All incentivized by a policy.”

“What we wind up with is complete, utter ridiculousness. Today, it is easier in many ways to show up at the border in the United States and gain entry in this country than it is for an American to come to the capital and see their members of Congress. It’s — we’ve got House members that have to go through a metal detector to go vote, but if you show up at the border, your ability to stay in the country — if you’re with a child, your ability to stay in the country is dramatically increased.”

“We’re going to have hundreds of thousands of people because the word is out in Central America that if you show up at the border with a child, they’re going to let you in, they’re going to let you stay. And you’re just going to see more and more people coming. It’s a terrible tragedy, and, by the way, it’s not good for this country, either.”

