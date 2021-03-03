Senate Intel Chair: House Canceling Session Looks Like ‘Overabundance of Caution,’ Threat to Capitol ‘Mostly Seems to Be Internet Chatter’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) reacted to the U.S. House canceling its session on Thursday in response to possible plots targeting the Capitol by stating that the intelligence he’s seen is “a bit of an overabundance of caution, at least I’m hopeful.” And that “We’ve not seen any evidence of accumulation of crowds coming into the city, and this mostly seems to be Internet chatter.”

Warner said, “Well, Wolf, first of all, the intelligence that I’ve seen that’s now been released to the press is, I think, a bit of an overabundance of caution, at least I’m hopeful. Your viewers may wonder why March 4. That was the historic moment of inauguration, and some of these slightly crazy folks are somehow believing, I don’t know whether the former president is going to materialize or they’re going to have some other action where things will dramatically change. That being said, we have to take this notion seriously. Let me be clear that there is a great deal of enhanced security around the Capitol. We have fences. There are still National Guard troops. There’s a level of security that I hope and pray will not have to continue much longer. We’ve not seen any evidence of accumulation of crowds coming into the city, and this mostly seems to be Internet chatter.”

