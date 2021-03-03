Tuberville: ‘Donald Trump Pretty Much Solidified What We Believe in as Republicans’

During an interview on Tuesday that was broadcasted on Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) discussed the state of the GOP in the wake of the 2020 presidential loss and the failed effort to impeach former President Donald Trump out of office.

Tuberville argued Trump had unified the party on issues and said for the long-term Republican Party’s success, there is more work that had to be done.

“[T]he Democrats — they’re close,” he said. “Whether you like them or not, which I don’t agree with anything they do, they stay close. Ans we Republicans — we sometimes go off and stray away from each other. I think Donald Trump pretty much solidified what we believe in as Republicans. Now, I don’t know what he is going to do in the future. But I just listened to his speech — it sounded like he’s going to be a huge voice for us, and we need that. Seventy-five million people voted for him, the most ever for an incumbent president — and maybe he got even more than that. Who knows?”

“But it is important that he is part of it, that he speaks up,” Tuberville continued. But we’ve all got to rally around each other. It’s not just about Donald Trump. It’s about everybody. We have to get the House and Senate back in two years. They’ll be a big push for that. But we just don’t need people out straying away from our party and just not being cohesive. We have to be a team, and that’s one of the reasons we’ll speaking all over the country — at state legislatures, all of us will. We have to pull everybody together over the next two years. When we have weekends off, we’ll be traveling and doing our due diligence to trying to pull this party together.”

“I think it is close together,” he added. “We’re united now as we’ve been in some areas, but we’ve still got some work to do.”

