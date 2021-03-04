Menendez on Cuomo: I Don’t ‘Prejudge’ Allegations, I Take Them ‘Seriously’

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) said that he takes the sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “seriously” and that he doesn’t “prejudge” allegations until there’s verification.

Menendez said, “Well, I take the women’s allegations seriously. I believe, at the end of the day, it is a question for the people of New York, for its legislature, and for the governor himself to come to. And I just don’t prejudge the determination of allegations until they are ultimately verified, in which case, then, obviously, there would be serious consequences for the governor.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett