MSNBC’s Amandi: Dems Will Toss ‘Racist’ Filibuster to Pass Voting Rights with Kamala Harris Tiebreaker

MSNBC political analyst Fernand Amandi predicted Thursday on “Deadline” that Senate Democrats will abandon the “racist” filibuster to pass the sweeping voting rights bill passed by the House of Representatives today.

Amandi said, “There are two priorities that the Biden administration and the congressional majority has to get done. The first priority is crystal clear. It’s to save American lives and the American economy from the threat of the pandemic. The good news is, everything seems to be very much on course there, particularly with the announcement recently that we’re going to have full vaccination by the end of May, two months ahead of schedule. The second most important priority, however, is saving American democracy from the clutches of the Republican Party. Because the biggest political story in my judgment of the last two centuries has been the fact that today’s Republican Party has, in essence, abandoned American democracy, the central tenet of what the constitution is about. So, unless the Democrats actually get this across the finish line, they are not only jeopardizing their ability to govern, they’re jeopardizing the very essence of what this country is all about.”

Discussing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) both opposing ending the filibuster, Amandi said, “Look, I could be crazy here, and I don’t mean to spoil the party or let the secret out for Sinema and Manchin, but if it comes down to a vote, they’re going to be there.”

He added, “What does this come down to? It comes down to the elimination of the filibuster, which in one of these historical accidents or ironies really is a racist tool to prevent Civil Rights legislation from having gone forward over the centuries. So, I think the predicate here is to establish that Republican obstructionism, to the idea of making democracy stronger increasing access to the democracy is the roadblock. If they can make that case on this and maybe a host of other issues, I really believe in my bones, and I think the Biden White House does as well, that those two votes that are on the periphery in Manchin and Sinema will be there. That will allow Vice President Harris to do her thing, which the voters of Georgia made happen, which is to cast that tie-breaking vote.”

