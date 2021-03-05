GOP Rep. Carl: Pelosi Trying to ‘Distract’ from Jan. 6 Security Lapse — ‘She Is Ultimately Responsible for That Security’

During an interview that aired Thursday on Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL) argued that some of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) latest actions have been, in part, to distract from her role in the January 6 Capitol Hill incident.

As the Speaker of the House, Pelosi is responsible for the day-to-day administration of the U.S. Capitol. Thus Pelosi would have had a role in Capitol Hill security.

“I think January 6 — Pelosi is trying to cover up here involvement in that,” he said. “She should have played a larger role because she is ultimately responsible for that security. I think she’s trying to distract from that, so she doesn’t take any heat for it. Not for a minute do I think she would encourage it. That’s not what I’m saying. But I think she left security very, very weak for obvious reasons. I think a lot of this stuff is pure distraction. I think she’s pulling away.

Carl also speculated Pelosi was speaking out to a base that had “always supported her,” which included Hollywood and other traditional left-leaning bastions.

“You know, hindsight is 20/20,” he said. “I don’t want to blame anybody. The people that came here to do harm — we need to take care of that. We need to prosecute that. We need to make sure they’re accountable. But you know, when they talk about insurgents of people — so many of those were sightseers. That’s what these reports are bringing out. There may have been 50 or 100 characters, but everybody else was just sightseers. They followed the crowd, the group effort of just moving in one direction. We should have done a much better job. But the way Nancy Pelosi responds — we’re spending $2 million a week for a high fence with razor wire with our National Guard, which we stop and talk — everyone tries making a point of thanking them for their service. You know, we take them from their families, from their jobs. I don’t know what it’s costing us outside of D.C. But here, it costs us $2 million a week for that fence to be up and those guardsmen to be on the frontlines.”

