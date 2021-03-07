NBC’s Alcindor: Biden Admin Says No Crisis At the Border — ‘But the Numbers Don’t Lie’

PBS correspondent and NBC political contributor Yamiche Alcindor said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that while the Biden administration does not want to say there is a crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, the numbers of people crossing “don’t lie.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Yamiche, the politics of immigration have never gone well for Democrats recently. Are they ready for this?”

Alcindor said, “Only time will tell if Democrats are ready for this. You have a White House that is wanting to say there’s not a crisis at the border, but the numbers don’t lie. You have a number of unaccompanied minors coming to the border that are being held in facilities that even progressive Democrats are pointing to, saying that’s what we call human, then there’s a problem there. You also have a Democratic conference that has been really stuck on the issue of immigration.”

“Time and time again, they’ve tried to do this,” she continued. “This big bill sitting in the Senate, sitting in Congress. It seems as though it’s going to have to be broken up. There’s a lot of different unanswered questions on this. There’s a big problem at the border continuing to brew. This White House is going to have to contend with that.”

