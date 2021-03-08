Sanders: ‘We’re Not Going to Get Our Kids Back to School Safely’ ‘Unless We Crush the Pandemic’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that we won’t be able to “get our kids back to school safely” or get the economy running the way it should, “unless we crush the pandemic.”

Sanders said, “So, [the coronavirus relief bill] is enormously significant. And at the top of our list is the understanding that the American people know to be true is that we’re not going to get our kids back to school safely, we’re not going to get our economy humming the way it should be and create the millions of jobs we need to create, unless we crush the pandemic. And we are putting billions of dollars into making sure that we are producing the amount of vaccines that we need and we’re developing a mechanism to get those vaccines into the arms of the American people.”

