McCarthy: Biden ‘Tried to Discredit Operation Warp Speed’ ‘Instead of Denouncing China’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) criticized President Joe Biden’s coronavirus speech on Thursday by stating that “instead of denouncing China, he tried to discredit Operation Warp Speed.”

McCarthy said, “You know, instead of denouncing China, he tried to discredit Operation Warp Speed.”

He added that people should get vaccinated, but that Biden is able to provide the vaccination because of Operation Warp Speed. McCarthy continued, “He also said when he got into office that they didn’t have the vaccine until he came in, even though he was already vaccinated. Let’s give credit where credit is due. Because it is the American ingenuity that came together, that we had a virus hit us from China, that we came together and made vaccines. Now, there’s three out there that [are] already approved, so we’re going to — we’re producing more than 2 million a day into people’s arms.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett