Schumer: Cuomo Has Lost the Confidence of New Yorkers — ‘He Should Resign’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Chuck Schumer said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart” that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) “should resign” in light of the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Schumer said, “Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and of so many New Yorkers. So for the good of the state, he should resign.”

Capehart asked, “And at what point — who in the congressional delegation or in the New York state delegation, who is the person with the stature, someone that Governor Cuomo will listen to who, as The New York Times has on its front page, is someone who holds himself in very high regard?”

Schumer said, “Look, I’m not going to speculate on the future. He should resign. He should resign.”

