Gore: Biden Has Had the Most Consequential First 50 Days Since FDR

Former Vice President Al Gore said on Monday on CNN’s “Tonight with Don Lemon” that he was very proud of President Joe Biden’s performance during his first 50 days in office.

Gore said, “I am so proud of President Joe Biden. Really and truly, this is not a partisan comment Don. Our country needs this kind of leadership. I honestly think that he’s is off to a stronger start in the first 50 some odd days of any president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. I see it. He’s offering healing words, and he’s trying to get people to get vaccinated.”

“That’s the answer to your question,” he added. “He’s going out there and promoting the vaccination program and making sure that the economic rescue is fully implemented.”

