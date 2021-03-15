Gore: Republicans Actually Believe Only the Wealthy, Powerful Should Vote

Former Vice President Al Gore said on Monday on CNN’s “Tonight” that Republicans believed that the United States “would be better if the wealthy and powerful” voted.

Lemon said, “The next big battle, you know it is going to be over the GOP to restrict voting rights. A lot of these bills target Black and brown voters. Is this only going to get worse as demographics continue to change and Republicans are increasingly in the minorities? Is their effort is going to pick up to disenfranchise voters, especially those of color?”

Gore said, “Absolutely. This is really and truly un-American Don. This is a naked effort trying to suppress Black, brown and indigenous voters. Suppress any kind of votes from people who they think will not go for the far-right, promote the interests of the wealthy program. Let me give them their credit. I think they actually believe that this country would be better if the wealthy and powerful had more control over all the decisions.”

He continued, “History has proven that when we expand the rights to vote and more people vote and when all points of view and background and perspective brought together, we make better decisions. That’s one of the secret strengths of America. So we need to expand access to voting. Everybody who is an American citizen ought to be automatically registered to vote. We ought to have voting on weekends instead of on just Tuesday, on a workday. We ought to have more absentee voting. There is no record of voter fraud, one or two little cases every once in a while. We ought to bring everyone into the voting booth and have everyone taking part in helping to guide this nation.”

