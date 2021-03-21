DHS Chief Mayorkas: Coronavirus to Blame for Not Allowing Press Inside Border Facilities

Pam Key

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas blamed the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday’s “This Week” on ABC for the press not being granted access to facilities holding unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Anchor Martha Raddatz asked, “Mr. Secretary, I want to stop you there, and I want to know, if you’ve got this great plan, why will you not let the media in? I understand privacy concerns, but will you let them in today or this week?”

Mayorkas said, “Let me be clear, we’re in the midst of a pandemic. We’re talking about a crowded border patrol station on operations. At the same time, and let me assure you that we are working on a plan to provide access so that people can see what is going on in a border patrol station. I would encourage people to also see a Department of Health and Human Services facility where the children are sheltered, and where they belong, and where we are moving them too.”

