Rubio: ‘Hypocrisy and Incompetence Both on Full Display’ with Biden Handling of Border Crisis

Wednesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) slammed the Biden administration for its handling of the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border, which he deemed a crisis.

Rubio told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo the current administration should return to Trump administration policies.

“First of all, we’re seeing the real-life consequences of campaign rhetoric and first-day policies of a new administration,” he said. “You know, they ran around basically saying — the message was, you know, pretty clear, and that is that both as a candidate and in the early days in office and during the transition period, it is going to be easier and more welcoming for people to come into the United States, even if they do so illegally. And — and that message went out loud and clear. It was perceived by people that way, and it’s driving this crisis that’s going to continue to get worse.”

“The second lesson here is hypocrisy,” Rubio continued. “You know, the all — the same people who demanded access to the facilities, who called it children in cages, who were hosting vigils and protests now, I mean, they’re sort of silent about it. I don’t see some of these leading figures on the left out there, you know, holding vigils and protests against the administration for doing the exact same thing, in many cases worse than what the Trump administration — what they accused the Trump administration of. So hypocrisy and incompetence both on full display.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor