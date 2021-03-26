Tim Scott: Democrats Used the Filibuster They Say Is Racist Against My Police Bill Last Year

On Friday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) criticized Democrats for saying that the filibuster is racist after they used the filibuster to block his police reform bill last year.

Scott said, “It was a frustrating, irritating moment where the Democrats used the filibuster to block police reform that would have positively impacted disproportionately African American communities. Here’s what we know about the Democrats: They were for the filibuster before they were against the filibuster. I keep asking myself, will the real Chuck Schumer please stand up? Is it the one who was for the filibuster or is it the new one who’s now against the filibuster?”

After citing former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden’s prior comments in favor of the filibuster, Scott said, “But, now, of course, they use the word racist whenever they’re trying to scare people into their corner. It has nothing to do with race. But they don’t care. Winning at all costs means losing at some point.”

