Biden: Texas Rangers Opening Stadium at Full Capacity ‘a Mistake’

During an interview with ESPN aired on Wednesday’s “SportsCenter,” President Joe Biden criticized the Texas Rangers for planning to open their stadium at full capacity for Opening Day with a mask requirement, saying that the decision is mistaken and the Rangers “should listen to Dr. Fauci and the scientists and the experts.”

Biden said, “Well, that’s a decision they’ve made. I think it’s a mistake. They should listen to Dr. Fauci and the scientists and the experts.”

