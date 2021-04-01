Buttigieg: ‘We’re Not Asking for High Taxes’ — We’re Asking Corporations and Wealthy ‘Pay Their Fair Share’

In a Thursday interview on MSNBC’s “Stephanie Ruhle Reports,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg discussed President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked Buttigieg if he is “prepared” for Republicans to run against the tax hike being necessary to pay for the massive plan.

Buttigieg advised that the Biden administration is “not asking for high taxes” but rather corporations and the wealthy “pay their fair share.” He argued the tax hike is “wildly popular among the American people.”

“[I]f they want to play politics around a leveling out of the tax code that’s fair for corporations and the wealthy, let’s go for it because the truth is, again, Republicans and Democrats, maybe not always in Washington but around the country, agree that we need a fairer tax code, that this makes the plan better, not worse,” Buttigieg told Ruhle. “By the way, we’re not asking for high taxes. We’re asking for a normal expectation that corporations and the wealthy will pay their fair share so that we all as a country can have good infrastructure that’s going to create millions of jobs and unlock opportunity for everyone. This is wildly popular among the American people. It’s going to be good politics because it’s good policy.”

