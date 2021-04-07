Fauci: Vaccinated People Will Have ‘More Leeway’ as More People Are Vaccinated

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that “the more people around you [that are] vaccinated, the more leeway and flexibility” vaccinated people will have, and this greater flexibility will happen as weeks go by.

Fauci said, “What you can do now, and what’s going to happen, literally as the weeks go by, because the more people outside besides yourself that are vaccinated, the more you can do as a vaccinated person. … And what we’re going to be seeing more and more, Anderson, is that guidelines are going to come out about acting out in the community, going to restaurants, going to places of worship. Again, your own protection because you’re vaccinated, the more people around you vaccinated, the more leeway and flexibility you’re going to have.”

