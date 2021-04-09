Abbott: Deaths at Border ‘Will Increase in the Coming Months’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicted that deaths along the border will increase as we get into the summer and the deaths occurring now “would not be happening if the Biden administration had not opened up the border and been completely unprepared for the massive influx of the young migrant children that they are enticing to come across the border.”

Abbott said, “These horrific images and tragic deaths, as well as assaults that we’re seeing right now, they would not be happening if the Biden administration had not opened up the border and been completely unprepared for the massive influx of the young migrant children that they are enticing to come across the border. Those deaths that you’re talking about, those bodies that were found, that is only going to increase as the summer months get very hot. We see the deaths of the migrants coming across the border really increase in July and August, when typically, the temperatures down there can be 100 or above 100 degrees. The temperatures are mild right now. The terrain, as well as the temperature, will be far worse in the coming months and we believe that, unfortunately, the deaths will increase in the coming months.”

