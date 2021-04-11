GOP Sen. Wicker: ‘We Are Willing To Negotiate’ with Biden on Infrastructure Package

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Republicans were willing to negotiate with President Joe Biden on his infrastructure package.

Wicker said, “Well, listen, we’re willing to negotiate a much smaller package.”

He continued, “You’ve got a proposal here of the $2.3 trillion, 70% of which any stretch of the imagination can’t be called infrastructure. That’s on top of what a few weeks ago was not COVID-related, the skinny federal budget that the president rolled out just this past week. Where does the spending end? This is a massive social welfare spending program combined with a massive tax increase on small business job creators.”

He added, “I’m meeting with the president tomorrow … We are willing to negotiate with him on an infrastructure package but this trillion dollar number is way too high for me.”

