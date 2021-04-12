Ossoff: I Don’t Support Boycotting GA over Law That ‘Restricts Access’ ‘for Black Voters’ – Boycotts are ‘Why They Need to Repeal’ Law

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said that he doesn’t support any boycotts of the state of Georgia over its election law that “restricts access to the ballot for black voters” and that the law being bad for business is “why they need to repeal this restrictive voting law that they passed.”

Ossoff said, “I don’t support any boycott of the state of Georgia. In fact, the economic growth that’s been so extraordinary in the last twenty years is a big part of what’s driven political progress. Georgia welcomes jobs and investment. And I don’t think that moves to boycott the state are constructive. But it’s also a fact that bad public policy is bad for business, that legislation that politicizes election administration and restricts access to the ballot for black voters and Democratic-leaning voters is driving business away from our state. And this should be a very clear signal to our Republican state legislature that they’re playing with fire when they abuse their authority to try to rig the rules of election administration to gain a partisan edge, and it’s why they need to repeal this restrictive voting law that they passed.”

