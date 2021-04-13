Hawley: ‘Freedom Is Protected When There’s Competition, Not When There’s Monopoly’

Monday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) touted his effort to break up “mega-corporations,” especially in the realm of Big Tech, which he suggested have abused their size and power to control the political process.

“Well, what it would do, Tucker, is actually put the American people back in control of their democracy and no longer these mega-corporations,” he said. “And we’ve got to remember what our founders knew, which is that monopolies and liberty are not compatible. No corporation should be so big and so powerful that it can control the political process, that it can override the will of the voters, and that’s exactly what today’s mega-corporations who’ve gotten big and fat with the help of government in what they’re trying to do.”

“So here is what my plan would do,” Hawley continued. “First of all, it would break up the big tech companies to make them spin off their various parts. For instance, Amazon should not be able to have the dominant e-commerce platform and also control the Cloud. It would break up the big corporations. No more mergers and acquisitions by the biggest companies in America. It won’t allow the big banks to get any bigger. Tough new penalties for corporations that violate our trust laws and also a new ability for our prosecutors to go after these trusts and at the end of the day, Tucker, a new focus for antitrust law which is this: it ought to be about promoting competition.”

“Freedom is protected when there’s competition, not when there’s monopoly,” he added.

