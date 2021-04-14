Scalise: Dems Want to ‘Go It Alone’ on ‘Soviet-Style Infrastructure Dream List for the Left’

During a Wednesday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) sounded off on the Democrats’ push for infrastructure.

Scalise acknowledged that the GOP has “a lot of interest” in an infrastructure deal but said Democrats want to “go it alone” on a “Soviet-style infrastructure dream list for the left” that is President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

“There has been a lot of interest going back to President Trump and getting bipartisan infrastructure deal,” Scalise asserted. “Speaker Pelosi walked out of multiple meetings at the White House when Trump was president where he was trying to get a bipartisan agreement. And then on this, they are not talking to Republican leaders at all. And we have reached out, but they won’t even talk to us. They just want to go it alone like they did on that non-COVID $1.9 trillion spending bill that they just passed. Here they go with trillions more in this kind of Soviet-style infrastructure dream list of the left.”

“Even the liberal members are starting to have angst because they are voting against the will of their own districts, and people are starting to get fed up — out-of-control spending, they are going to propose raising taxes all under the guise of infrastructure,” he added. “Look, over 90% of what they’re proposing has nothing to do with roads or bridges. You know, they are talking about child care and … Green New Deal policies that have nothing to do with infrastructure.”

