Bernie Sanders: ‘We Have to Rebuild Not Only Our Physical Infrastructure but Our Human Infrastructure’

During a Wednesday appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) emphasized the importance of rebuilding the nation’s “human infrastructure.” This comes as Democrats are attempting to ram through a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that largely is not directed toward infrastructure.

In arguing in favor of the infrastructure package, Sanders highlighted that “millions of Americans” cannot afford to send their children to college, cannot afford health care, are working at starvation wages, and cannot afford child care.

“Look, at the end of the day, everybody in America understands that our infrastructure — our roads and our bridges and our water systems and wastewater plants — are falling apart. They need repair. They need to be rebuilt. And in the process, we create millions of good-paying jobs in doing that,” Sanders outlined. “I think every Democrat understands that; I suspect every Republican understands that. And on top of that, we can create millions more jobs by transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel to energy efficiency and sustainable energy and lead the world fighting climate change.”

He continued, “Furthermore, I happen to believe that when you talk about infrastructure, Wolf, you have got to be talking about human infrastructure. You have millions of Americans today who cannot afford to send their kids to college, who cannot afford health care, who are working at starvation wages, who cannot afford child care. We are the wealthiest nation in the history of the world, and we have got to rebuild not only our physical infrastructure but our human infrastructure.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent