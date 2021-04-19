GOP Rep. Cawthorn: Maxine Waters ‘Has to Be Expelled’

Monday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) said his colleague Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) had to be expelled from Congress for calling for violence during remarks she gave in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Cawthorn compared it to efforts from Democrats to have Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) influence in the House of Representatives limited.

“You know, I actually got married two weeks ago, very excited about that,” he said. “But that’s the reason I got involved in politics so young. My new wife and I don’t want to raise a family in a country that has political leaders who are so divided to where they are literally encouraging people to go out and cause more violence, burn down more buildings. And you know what, Maria, just two hours after Maxine Waters said this statement, there was a drive-by shooting of our National Guard in those cities.”

“It’s a very sad state of affairs,” Cawthorn added. “And I do support our leadership ability and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ability to try and expel these people out of Congress. Because you know, we were — the Democrats tried to expel Republican members of Congress who were simply calling for election integrity. Well, right here, point in case, we have a videotaped pointing to an example of a Democratic congresswoman literally calling for violence. She has to be expelled.”

