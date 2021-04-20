Dem Rep. Bush: Chauvin Conviction ‘Accountability’ But Not ‘True Justice’ – We Should Be Talking ‘about the Climate Crisis’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) stated that the conviction of Derek Chauvin is “accountability” “but what we really want to see is true justice,” which would mean George Floyd, Daunte Wright, and Michael Brown would still be alive. Bush also stated that “we should be sitting here talking about something totally different. Let’s talk about the climate crisis. Let’s talk about clean water and clean air.”

Bush said, “Today was — we saw accountability happen. Today, we saw what we’ve been wanting to see every single time one of us is murdered at the hands of police, but what we really want to see is true justice, which means, life, don’t touch our lives. That’s what we want to see. True justice means that it would have meant that George Floyd would still be alive. It meant — it would mean that Daunte Wright would still be alive. It would mean that Michael Brown would still be here. That’s what true justice is. And so, right now, I want to be like, yay, that thing happened. But you know what? What should have happened was we should be sitting here talking about something totally different. Let’s talk about the climate crisis. Let’s talk about clean water and clean air. Let’s talk about other things that are happening in our community. Why are we talking about being happy that somebody is — that somebody has guilty charges because they took one of our lives? That’s the issue. We have to change this conversation. Why are we catching it on the back end? No, we have to do the work on the front end.”

She continued, “And let me say this, Joy, I’m so sick and tired of hearing the good cop/bad cop thing. … There should not be any good cops and bad cops. Why is that a discussion? There should be cops. If we’re going to have cops, there should be cops. Let that be that. We don’t go in and say, oh, that’s a good nurse, now, that’s a bad nurse, oh, that’s a good pilot, oh, that’s a bad pilot, that’s a good chef, that’s a bad chef. We don’t do that.”

