MSNBC’s Johnson: I Would Be ‘Terrified’ to See Violence Trump Would Incite if He Were Still President

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson said Tuesday on “Deadline” that he would be “terrified” of violence incited by Donald Trump had he won a second term and was still in office for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I keep thinking — I mean, we also covered the presidential contest between now President Biden and disgraced ex-President Trump — that this moment for the country might be different if he had prevailed. I wonder what you make of President Biden’s comments this morning that the evidence against Derek Chauvin in this trial is overwhelming.”

Johnson said, “Yeah, Nicolle, generally I don’t like it when presidents speak on court cases. It just doesn’t make me comfortable. They should allow the process to go, but I think we’re in a different time. I think Donald Trump pretty much broke that. He talked about everything he wanted to, whether appropriate or not. It demonstrates that Joe Biden has eyes, he pays attention, he can see, and he has a certain degree of empathy. I am pleased about the fact that we have leadership today that is willing to make a comment about this, regardless of what the final ruling is. It is not even hypothetical. It’s not alternative history. I would be horrified to hear this ruling if we still had a President Trump. I would be terrified as to what kind of violence he would incur, regardless of what the ruling would be.”

He added, “The fact that we have a president who seems to care, a president who recognizes how much of America is invested in whatever this ruling finally is, is a good shine for leadership going forward. If he takes it as an opportunity to propose fundamental changes, that would be more important, but the fact he is not going to throw gasoline on this is a good thing and a welcome change from what we had before.”

