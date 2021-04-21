Jeffries: Nothing Wrong with Waters’ Chauvin Comments, ‘I Didn’t Hear’ Her Say She Thought It Was First-Degree Murder

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) comments on the Derek Chauvin trial were in bounds and appropriate, but he “didn’t hear” her say that she thought Chauvin committed first-degree murder and that the first-degree murder statement was consistent “with the spirit of what Chairwoman Waters was trying to say.”

Jeffries said, “That was an incredibly inappropriate statement by the judge, and I was actually shocked that he said it. Because there was nothing that Congresswoman Waters said that was out of bounds or inappropriate. In fact, she was leaning into language that had been used by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when he talked about the importance of confrontation, and it was meant non-violent, direct action to confront bigotry, hatred, and injustice. And that was the spirit of what Chairwoman Waters was saying. And she in fact clarified and made that clear thereafter. And so, I was a little surprised that the judge saw fit to both deny, appropriately, the motion for a mistrial but then characterized her remarks.”

Host Erin Burnett then asked Jeffries about Waters saying she thought the Floyd murder was first-degree murder.

Jeffries responded, “I didn’t hear that comment being made.” And that the verdict wasn’t “inconsistent with the spirit of what Chairwoman Waters was trying to say. And again, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle really have no moral standing to criticize anything that any of us have to say when we are on the side of trying to elevate and lift up the principles of equal protection under the law, liberty, and justice for all. While, at the same time, they are fanning the flames of hatred, continuing to perpetrate the big lie, which is what fueled the violent insurrection and attack on the Capitol.”

