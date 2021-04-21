Joy Reid on Columbus Police Shooting: I Remember Teachers Defusing Fights Where People Had Knives and Teachers ‘Didn’t Have Guns’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid discussed the fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, OH and remarked that she remembers fights in school where a kid had a knife “and teachers were able to diffuse that, and they didn’t have guns.”

While asking St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. and Ethical Society of Police member Cheryl Orange how police should handle a situation like the Bryant shooting, Reid said, “I remember fights in even high school, or even younger than that, where a kid brought a penknife or something to school and teachers were able to diffuse that, and they didn’t have guns.”

