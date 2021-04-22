Crump: ‘Very Troubling’ Other Officers Didn’t ‘Try to De-Escalate’ Bryant Situation – ‘Seems to Be’ Different from Wright, Floyd Cases

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” attorney Benjamin Crump said that it “seems to be” that the fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, OH is different from the killings of Daunte Wright and George Floyd because Wright and Floyd didn’t have a weapon in their hands, but it’s “very troubling” that “there were other officers on the scene before him, why did they not try to de-escalate the matter?”

Crump said, “Well, it seems to be, from the preliminary release of the video, that it’s different from Daunte Wright and obviously, George Floyd. Because neither one of them had a weapon in their hand. But the one thing that is very troubling about this matter is there were other officers on the scene before him, why did they not try to de-escalate the matter? And we have to believe in transparency, Erin. I always want to be consistent. Because transparency, we can see who did what. There are going to be witness statements taken from all the individuals who were involved in the altercation. And then once you have transparency, then you have to hold those accountable who were responsible. Because that’s the only way we can get the trust between law enforcement and our community.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett