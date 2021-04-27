MSNBC’s Hayes: Tucker Carlson Advocating Calling Police over Masked Kids ‘Evil,’ ‘Psychotic’

MSNBC host Chris Hayes on Tuesday’s broadcast of his show “All In” addressed Fox News host Tucker Carlson advising his audience to call the police when they see children wearing masks outside because it is “child abuse.”

Hayes said, “I got to say, truly unhinged stuff, worrying stuff coming from the biggest platform for dangerous misinformation out there. Last night the highest-rated personality on Rupert Murdoch’s cable network told his viewers to call the police if they see a child in a mask outdoors.”

In a video, Tucker Carlson said, “As for forcing children to wear masks outside, that should be illegal. Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart, call the police immediately. Contact Child Protective Services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you’re looking at is abuse, it is child abuse, and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it. If it’s your own children being abused, then act accordingly.”

Hayes said, “You know, it’s either trolling, or it’s someone in the midst of a genuine breakdown, or it’s evil. Or some combination of all three. We all recognize that’s psychotic, right? That’s how psychotic it’s gotten. We are the people who believe in liberty. You on the left believe in tyranny, but we’re gonna call cops if you put a mask on your kid and have them take away your kids. Cool.”

