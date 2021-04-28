CNN’s Dale on Scott Speech: Should Note ‘Context’ That More Schools Are Open Than When Biden Took Office

During CNN’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s speech before Congress on Wednesday, CNN reporter Daniel Dale stated that Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) response to Biden’s speech didn’t have anything that was flat-out untrue, but we should note for context that the percentage of students attending schools that offer in-person instruction has doubled since Biden took office, and that while Scott’s claim that less than 6% of Biden’s infrastructure package goes to roads and bridges is true, “we should also note that doesn’t mean the rest of the plan is not infrastructure or lefty pipe dreams.”

Dale stated, “At first glance, I didn’t see anything flat false in it. I do want to note a couple of quick things for context. Sen. Scott decried the pace at which schools have been re-opened, and he’s entitled to do so. That’s opinion. But we should note that the percentage of public school students now attending schools that offer in-person instruction is now 65%, according to one data tracking company, about double the 33% from the week Biden was inaugurated. Scott also said that less than 6% of the president’s supposed or so-called infrastructure plan goes to roads and bridges. Now, that’s true. But we should also note that doesn’t mean the rest of the plan is not infrastructure or lefty pipe dreams. There are billions more for airports, railports, replacing lead pipes, broadband, even with a pretty tight definition of traditional infrastructure, you still get well over 20%.”

