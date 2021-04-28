CNN’s Dr. Gupta: CDC Wants to Be ‘As Cautious as Possible’ with Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta stated that the CDC’s guidelines on fully vaccinated people are so conservative because the agency doesn’t want to have to walk back any recommendations, and they “want to make sure they’re just as cautious as possible.”

Gupta said, “I think there [are] really two reasons. First of all, I agree with you, the science is becoming increasingly clear. Initially, the science told us that the vaccines are really good at preventing you from getting sick. The real-world data, as you point out now, shows it’s also pretty good at keeping you from infecting other people, being a silent carrier so to speak. I think there [are] two things why the CDC is still being cautious: One is, they don’t want to backpedal. They don’t want to backpedal on this sort of stuff. And two is, that they want to make sure that the recommendations that they’re giving are just being cautious, they want to make sure they’re just as cautious as possible.”

